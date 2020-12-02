Hyundai’s new E-GMP electric platform detailed

Hyundai has revealed its new E-GMP electric car architecture in full, which will underpin a bevy of new electric cars by 2025.

Hyundai Motor Group has officially shown its new ‘E-GMP’ electric vehicle platform architecture that will underpin future EV models.

The dedicated platform is planned to support at least 23 all-new electric car models in the next five years to 2025. While that is around five new EV models per year, the South Korean manufacturer says that the introduction of new cars will be gradual and begin with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 next year, before a new crossover and two other ‘Ioniq’ branded models.

“The E-GMP will underpin Hyundai Motor Group’s plans to introduce a total of 23 BEV models including 11 dedicated BEV models, and sell more than 1 million BEVs worldwide by 2025,” says the Hyundai on its new platform.

“As part of its BEV vision, Hyundai Motor Company launched its dedicated ‘IONIQ’ BEV brand in August 2020, which includes three dedicated BEV models, the IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 7 by 2024. This currently covers various vehicle segments.”

The platform will support any number of different segment vehicles with the modular architecture capable of underpinning everything from rear-wheel-driven sports cars to all-wheel drive family SUVs.

Technical details include a low-centre of gravity thanks to the low battery pack. The battery uses lithium-ion and is incredibly dense, Hyundai telling us that it is 10 per cent denser than the current battery used in its Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric.

“E-GMP is engineered to offer improved cornering performance and driving stability at high speed. This is due to optimal weight distribution between front and rear, a design which enables a low centre of gravity thanks to its low-mounted battery pack, and the adoption of electric motors located in the space previously occupied by an engine,” says Hyundai.

“The E-GMP’s compact new power electric (PE) system consists of a powerful motor, EV transmission and inverter. These three components are integrated into a single compact module. This ensures powerful performance by raising the motor’s maximum speed by up to 70% compared to existing motors. The high-speed motor is smaller than other motors while providing comparable performance, and it gives efficiencies in both space and weight”

The estimated range from the E-GMP platform electric system is around 500km though that may grow with further enhancements. Offering both rear and all-wheel drive layouts, with either a single or dual-motor system, the AWD versions will shut off the front motors when not required to extend driving range, among other smarts.

Charging is via either 400 or 800volt connection, the latter the absolute latest and fastest technology and the reserve of vehicles such as the new Porsche Taycan. It allows for very fast charging, juicing up the battery to 80 per cent capacity in a little over 15 minutes. This does, however, require a compatible charging station.

Like competing models such as the Nissan Leaf and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, Hyundai’s E-GMP models will feature two-way charging or vehicle-to-grid technology at a maximum output of 3.5kW an hour, so that cars have the potential to power a small house or something like an air conditioner. Again, this is a technology in its infancy but trialing in Australia and expected to become more mainstream in the next decade.

“Most existing EVs and the fast-charging infrastructure provide 50kW-150kW charging for EVs equipped with a 400V system; however, the development of 800V infrastructure, with up to 350kW charging, will gradually enable even more fast-charging.”