Hot Toyota GR Yaris Rallye launches

Toyota’s hottest GR Yaris, the Rallye, has been detailed for Australia, with availability and pricing all confirmed.

The model, which brings myriad features like lighter rims and two LSDs, will begin deliveries from March 2021 and is priced at a special introductory off at $54,500 driveaway. That’s a discount over the regular $54,500 plus on-roads pricetag.

However, the limited pricing is for the first 200 customers and is the same tactic used when the GR Yaris regular launched at $39,950 driveaway for the first 1000 customers. The entirety of that allocation has since sold, such is the popularity of Toyota’s bespoke three-door hot hatch.

Under the bonnet is a 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine producing a super 200kW of power and 370Nm of torque, which propels the hatch from 0-100km/h in 5.2 seconds. It is mated to only a six-speed manual transmission and send power to all four wheels. The Rallye edition gets Torsen limited-slip differentials front and rear, which helps with traction.

Also on the unique-features list are 18-inch BBS alloys – lighter than the standard Enkeis – wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber and even firmed suspension.

“Back in September, we announced our go-to-market strategy. We knew our official RRP made perfect sense with GR Yaris competing head-to-head against pure performance cars in the segment costing more than $50,000” said Toyota Vice President Sales and Marketing, Sean Hanley.

“But we weren’t content with that. We wanted to ignite the performance-car market. We wanted to broaden the awareness and appeal of the GR brand. And we wanted to support customers – many of whom we knew would be new to Toyota – by making GR Yaris genuinely attainable.

“By all accounts, we’ve achieved exactly what we set out to do. Our strategy was built on a significant local investment… an aggressive driveaway offer, limited to the first 1,000 cars.

“The first 1,000 were snapped up within a week – a remarkable response. We responded to this extraordinary demand by releasing a further 100 cars – at a new price point, but still well below the RRP. This kept faith with our promise to the first 1,000 customers that they were receiving a limited offer.

“We expect to deliver around 550 of these 1,100 cars by Christmas… and the balance by April next year. Not surprisingly, we’re keen to secure more cars, most likely in the second half of next year – and we’ll keep you posted in the coming months.

“Whenever those cars arrive, they will be priced at the RRP… $49,500 plus on-road costs. I’m sure that news will delight the enthusiasts who got in early. And, even at full RRP, GR Yaris will be excellent value and highly competitive against its performance-car rivals.

“That brings us to the remaining piece of the puzzle… the circuit-focused Rallye.

“Now, just as we did with GR Yaris, we want to excite as many fans as possible by ensuring this special-edition Rallye model is genuinely attainable.

“We want to continue to ignite the performance-car market, broaden the awareness and appeal of our GR brand, and support our customers – many of whom are new to Toyota,” he said.