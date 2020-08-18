GMSV confirmed along with Corvette

GMSV will launch in Australia Q4 2020, followed by the new Corvette supercar.

General Motors has officially confirmed the new General Motors Special Vehicles (GMSV) brand in Australia, which will be run by a former Holden executive.

And as first reported by Practical Motoring earlier this year, GMSV will introduce the world’s first factory right-hand-drive Corvette in Australia, confirming the mid-engine supercar will be available here in 2021.

The news comes as GM finishes packing up Holden dealers around the country. Some of those sites will become GMSV dealership and service centres, selling models such as the current Silverado 1500 from HSV and the new Corvette.

Walkinshaw, which runs the conversion process for non-right-hand drive vehicles, will continue to convert vehicles such as pickups.

The formal establishment of GMSV will occur later this year, consolidating all current converted Chevrolet models sold by HSV into the new brand.

Heading GMSV will be former Holden dealer development manager Joanne Stogiannis who has over a decade of experience working with the lion brand. A further 200 or more employees will continue to work for GM under the new brand. Departing GM/Holden is Peter Keley, a key player in the new formalisation of GMSV.

Models in the GMSV lineup include the Corvette, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and 2500 (both new generation models), and potentially the Chevrolet Tahoe and some Cadillac variants.

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page to talk about this article and subscribe to our newsletter for weekly updates (it’s free).