GM orders Corvette deposits to be refunded in Australia

If you have a deposit down a Corvette, you’ll need to get it back.

GM Specialty Vehicles has contacted interested buyers of the new Corvette, issuing a statement that it plans to launch the new Australian brand in fourth-quarter 2020. However, in a turn of events that started since General Motor axed Holden earlier this year, deposits which were put down by interested buyers to secure a new Corvette have been cancelled.

Effectively, GMSV has told buyers who have deposits with existing Holden dealers that the dealer should give their money back. The good news is that the model is confirmed to arrive next year.

“We understand that some customers may have already placed deposits with Holden dealers. Unfortunately, deposits will not guarantee your purchase of a Corvette when they arrive towards the end of next year and we recommended that all dealers to refund these deposits [sic], while we finalise the ordering process,” said GMSV in its mail out today.

That means that the only way to place interest currently is to register details on the new gmspecialtyvehicles.com website. There is no pecking order to speak of, and the exact method of sale for the new Corvette is unknown. One possibility is an online ordering system – which is in vogue now, particularly given restrictions in some states due to COVID-19-caused restrictions.

GMSV also confirmed that there has been an ‘overwhelming’ amount of interest in both the upcoming Corvette mid-engine supercar and Silverado 1500, the only two vehicles the firm has confirmed it will sell. As we reported last month, it is understood Cadillac will also be sold by GMSV in Australia.

Here is the full announcement today from GMSV:

“You have taken the important first step!

Since announcing GM Specialty Vehicles on 18th of August, we have seen an overwhelming reaction and interest in both Silverado and Corvette.

It’s great to see the passion and excitement in which Corvette is spoken about in many forums. Such excitement has seen some speculation about the ordering process.

The Corvette, together with the Silverado, will be sold through a GMSV network which we are working hard to set up for a fourth quarter launch this year across Australia and New Zealand.

We understand that some customers may have already placed deposits with Holden dealers. Unfortunately, deposits will not guarantee your purchase of a Corvette when they arrive towards the end of next year and we recommended that all dealers to refund these deposits, while we finalise the ordering process.

Please be assured by registering your interest on GMspecialtyvehicles.com, you have taken the important first step and to help with our planning we would like to take this opportunity to ask you a few questions through our short survey.

Thanks for your passion,

The GMSV Team”

