Genesis X Speedium Coupe Concept debuts

Genesis says X Speedium Coupe Concept details the future of the brand’s design.

A year on from the Genesis X being revealed in Los Angeles, Genesis has unveiled a new concept based on that car, called the X Speedium Coupe.

The X Speedium Coupe made its debut at the new Genesis House in New York and it depicts plenty of design details we can expect to see on future all-electric Genesis models.

Like the Genesis X concept, the X Speedium Coupe utilises a split ‘Two Lines’ headlight design that characterises all of the brand’s products, but here they’re full-width and extend into the grille. They also wrap around onto the front wings and extend down the X Speedium’s flanks past the front wheels.

At the side, we can see aggressively flared wheel arches similar to the Genesis X, but unlike that car the roof extends further back in a design more reminiscent of a shooting brake, which should give rear-seat occupants more room.

The wheel design is a much more complex diamond-cut style rather than the relatively simple five-spoke alloys found on the Genesis X. The uplifted twin line in the rear quarter window and the slim digital wing mirrors from the X concept also remain.

At the back there’s a split horizontal brake light that is already in use on all production Genesis models, but the third brake light above them is a contrasting V-shape. The longer roofline slopes down on the X Speedium Concept into a rear ducktail spoiler.

Genesis chose the name Speedium to refer to the Inje Speedium racetrack in Korea. Also referencing the circuit is the concept’s body colour, which is an emerald metallic green named ‘Inje Green’.

Genesis hasn’t yet confirmed any details about the concept’s platform or powertrain but, given the brand is owned by the Hyundai Group, we expect the car will be based on a version of the Korean firm’s latest E-GMP underpinnings. The platform supports both 400V and 800V charging and can provide a maximum range of up to 500km.

The chassis also has impressive performance potential.

The Kia EV6 GT shares the same underpinnings, and it comes with four-wheel drive and a maximum output of 425kW, which is enough to propel the crossover from 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds.

Genesis’s Chief Creative Officer, Luc Donckerwolke, said “this isn’t a show car — it’s a look into our design processes as we explore ideas for the next wave of EVs, one that incorporates Genesis’ DNA.”