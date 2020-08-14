Car News

2020 Ford Ranger XL and XLT get loaded up

14 Aug 2020 Alex Rae
0 0 0

Ford has updated 2020 Ranger models with special packs for XL and XLT models.

Ford has revealed an upgraded Fully Loaded pack for its XLT ute, along with toughened XL Special Edition and revisions elsewhere in the range.

Included in the updates is the very new Ford Pass Connect system.

The XL Special Edition adds to the basic 4×4 XL grade with a factory Ford bullbar, LED light bar and snorkel air intake, feeding the 3.2-litre five-cylinder turbo diesel engine which comes standard. Pricing for the package is $49,990 driveaway.

The XLT Fully Loaded blings up the mid-grade dual-cab 4×4 adding larger black 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, leather trim interior and semi-automatic parallel parking. Although the standard-fit engine is the 3.2L, the XLT Fully Loaded can be had with the newer 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel mated to a 10-speed auto, the Fully Loaded pack itself adding $1500 to the XLT’s base prices. Full pricing is below.

These two special editions join an updated Ranger range, which includes the new connected FordPass system on all models. 

In addition, 4×4 XL models can now be optioned with the Heavy-Duty Pack and spray-in tub liner. The heavy-duty pack is available on Single Cab, Super Cab and Double Cab bodies at a cost of $1600 – $2000. Additions from the pack are heavy-duty suspension components, 17-inch black alloys with Continental ContiCrossContanct all-terrain tyres, black side steps and a reversing camera for cab-chassis models.

Meanwhile, the XLS receives new 17-inch alloy wheels.

Newly appointed President and CEO of Ford Australia and New Zealand, Andrew Birkic is excited to introduce the updated range, particularly given he previously managed the Ford Ranger program.

“Ranger has been designed and engineered in Australia, and our harsh continent is an ideal place to develop, test and test again to ensure Ranger meets the Tough Done Smarter mantra,” he said.

“We’re working hard to ensure that tradies and their teams across the country, and businesses pushing to get back on their feet, have the right equipment and support to get on with what matters to them most.”

Full pricing for Ranger XL / XLS / XLT:

Ranger 4×2 Price
4×2 XL Single C/C 2.2L Low Rider MT$29,190
4×2 XL Single C/C 2.2L Hi-Rider AT$34,890
4×2 XL Super C/C 2.2L Hi-Rider AT$37,390
4×2 XL Double C/C 2.2L Hi-Rider AT$39,390
4×2 XL Double P/up 2.2L Hi-Rider AT$40,790
4×2 XLT Double P/up 3.2L Hi-Rider AT$51,540
4×2 XLT Double P/up 2.0L Bi-Turbo Hi-Rider AT$53,040
Ranger 4×4 
4×4 XL Single C/C 3.2L MT$43,090
4×4 XL Single C/C 3.2L AT$45,290
4×4 XL Super C/C 3.2L MT$45,590
4×4 XL Super C/C 3.2L AT$47,790
4×4 XL Super P/up 3.2L AT$49,190
4×4 XL Double C/C 2.2L AT$47,290
4×4 XL Double P/up 2.2L AT$48,690
4×4 XL Double C/C 3.2L MT$47,590
4×4 XL Double C/C 3.2L AT$49,790
4×4 XL Double P/up 3.2L MT$48,990
4×4 XL Double P/up 3.2L AT$51,190
4×4 XLS Double P/up 3.2L MT$50,290
4×4 XLS Double P/up 3.2L AT$52,490
4×4 Sport Double P/up 3.2L MT$53,540
4×4 Sport Double P/up 3.2L AT$55,740
4×4 XLT Super P/up 3.2L AT$57,440
4×4 XLT Super P/up Bi-Turbo AT$58,940
4×4 XLT Double P/up 3.2L MT$57,240
4×4 XLT Double P/up 3.2L AT$59,440
4×4 XLT Double P/up Bi-Turbo AT$60,940
Ranger XL/XLS/XLT Options 
  Prestige Paint$650
  Tough Bed Spray-in Bedliner (XL / XLS – Double Cab P/U only) (new)$800
  XL Heavy-Duty Suspension$500
  XL 4×4 17-inch Continental A/T Tyres (new)$500
  XL 4×4 Single Cab Chassis Heavy-Duty Pack: (new)$1,600
 
Heavy Duty Suspension
17-inch black finish steel wheels
Continental A/T Tyres
Solid wheel nuts
Rear camera accessory
 
  XL 4×4 Super Cab/Double Cab Chassis Heavy-Duty Pack: (new)$2,000
 
Heavy Duty Suspension
17-inch black finish steel wheels, solid wheel nuts
Continental A/T Tyres
Black side steps
Rear camera accessory
 
  XL 4×4 Double Cab Pick-up Heavy-Duty Pack: (new)$1,600
 
Heavy Duty Suspension
17-inch black finish steel wheels, solid wheel nuts
Continental A/T Tyres
Black side steps
(N.B. Rear camera already standard)
 
  XLS Premium Pack$1,500
 
Chrome grille and door handles
SYNC 3 with built-in satellite navigation
DAB+ Digital Radio
Dual-zone Climate Control
Smart Keyless Entry with Push-button start
Dual 4.2-inch instrument cluster
 
  17-inch black finish Alloy Wheels for Ranger XLS (new)$750
  Tough Bed Spray-in Bedliner (Sport/XLT – Double Cab P/U only) (new)$300
  XLT Tech Pack$800
 
Adaptive Cruise Control
Semi-automatic Park Assist
 
  XLT Leather-Accented Seats$1,500
  18-inch Black alloy wheels for XLT$750

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page to talk about this article and subscribe to our newsletter for weekly updates (it’s free).

Find the best demonstrator car deals for Practical Motoring readers around Australia on our Live Deals website. 

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like

Isuzu D-Max’s safety tech could be a killer blow to rivals

August 13, 2020
0

Tow, work, and play accessories for the new 2021 Isuzu D-Max ute

August 13, 2020
0

Bigger and better: All-new 2021 Isuzu D-Max ute launches

August 13, 2020
4

New CEO at Ford Australia and New Zealand

August 4, 2020
2
Alex Rae

Alex Rae