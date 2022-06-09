First look at BMW M2 comes via leak

BMW’s next-generation M2 has been leaked…although it’s only a rear shot for now.

The all-new 2023 BMW M2 has been caught undisguised and shared on Instagram.

User @bmw_m_collector originally uploaded the picture to his story which is available online via @wilcoblok (below). From the image, we can clearly see the current 2-Series style rear taillights and a quad exhaust system. The model has been previously teased with M Performance parts which seem visible in this photo.

Earlier this year, the new BMW The all-new BMW M2 broke cover at the famous Nurburgring circuit in Germany. As our spy pictures show, a disguised version of the near production-ready high-performance flagship has been testing at the fearsome 20.8km long circuit

Due to hit showrooms late this year in Europe (and likely early 2023 for Australia), the model will come just in time for BMW’s 50th anniversary of its M division. While the new M2 is based on the recently launched 2 Series Coupe, our images show, the M2 gets an aggressive new look. Look past the camouflage of this prototype and it appears the new M2’s design is near-enough finalised.

At the front, there’s a new bumper with a lower splitter and more vents, while the rear end gets an enormous diffuser complete with BMW M’s trademark quad-exit exhaust tips. The side skirts are also lower and there’s a new ducktail spoiler on the bootlid. There’s a wide stance set off with larger wheels than the M240i, while it’s likely that the new M2 will have even wider wheel arches than its predecessor.

The outgoing BMW M2 remains one of the most exciting compact sports cars, while the recent CS version has taken the manual, rear-wheel drive, straight-six formula to another level – although the extra cost is hard to swallow. However, the good news for BMW M purists is that the new one is likely to retain all of the old car’s key attributes, but deliver even more performance.