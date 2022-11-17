Famous JPS colours on new Carrera Chronograph

The new yellow gold Carrera Chronograph builds on colours and design famous in TAG Heuer’s history and its long association with motor racing.

For those who love the glamour of motorsport – a sport with which TAG Heuer has always been associated – a long, lingering look will be cast over this striking new yellow gold Carrera Chronograph.

The new version builds on the first yellow gold automatic models introduced in 1970. In fact, the Heuer reference 1158 CHN was known to be Jack Heuer’s personal favourite from the Heuer collections. Race fans may also register the gold and black colour scheme as similar to that of the John Player Special Team Lotus Formula 1 team in the late 1970s and 1980s. Legendary racer and world champion Ayrton Senna sported the colours on his 98T Lotus at the beginning of his career.

It’s a Carrera that can’t be ignored. A case diameter of 42mm composed of solid 18K 3N yellow gold, including gold pushers and crown, contrast with a black sunray-brushed dial featuring two gold chronograph subdials at 3 and 9 o’clock. At 6 o’clock a permanent second indicator and date window add symmetry to the tricompax layout. Indexes and hands are plated in 18K 3N yellow gold and polished for a clean and highly legible display.

The brand’s in-house chronograph movement, the Calibre Heuer 02, powers its timekeeping and delivers a power reserve of 80 hours. The movement’s vertical clutch and column wheel ensure precision and accuracy. The clutch controls the start-stop functionality and advances the chronograph second hand, while the column-wheel ensures accuracy and precision to the chronograph pushers.

The piece is presented on a large-scale black alligator strap with a gold pin buckle. A thoroughly contemporary timepiece bristling with state-of-the-art tech and functionality, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph is nevertheless firmly rooted in the brand’s history of sporty watches perfectly suited to the romance and glamour of motorsport.