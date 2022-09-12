Chromefest is back for 2022

Get ready to once again enjoy classic American cars, vintage glamour and the sound of rock ‘n’ roll as the Central Coast Council’s annual ChromeFest returns in-person to The Entrance this October 21 to 23!

Celebrating its 14th year in 2022, ChromeFest is much more than a car show, with live music and entertainment across all three days, dance demonstrations, merchandise, collectables, market stalls, food stalls, a memory lane photo gallery, workshop sessions, vintage glamour fashion parade, the NSW Pin Up Pageant grand final and plenty more.

Proudly presented by Central Coast Council and sponsored by Unity Bank, Shannons, Wyong League Club, Rainbows and Fairies, The Entrance Hotel and Meguiar’s, and funded by the NSW Government, ChromeFest is located at The Entrance – halfway between Sydney and Newcastle on the NSW Central Coast

Real Steel

For car lovers, the Show ‘n’ Shine is a ChromeFest highlight, attracting a feast of cars and hot competition amongst the judging categories. Open to pre-1979 cars and light commercials, the focus is on American classics, Aussie classics from Holden, Ford and Chrysler, as well as hot rods and pre-1949 bodied customs.

The show ‘n’ shine covers six display zones, all of which are ticketed. Spaces are limited, so book your spot early.

There’s a breakfast cruise on the Friday and street cruise on the Saturday, so you can cruise around in your prized possession.

New to the event is a specialty car area at The Entrance Hotel Hub, so book your pre-1979 automobile into this area. For something different, the Show ‘n Shine will also feature a NSW police display with the FPV GT F Highway Patrol car.

A huge classic and custom show ‘n’ shine is spread over six areas.

Rock On

On the entertainment side of things, ChromeFest has secured a fantastic line-up of rock ‘n’ roll and rockabilly artists, with a mix of free and ticketed performances across the three days.

Some of the artists you can see across the three days include: Class of 58 – a top UK band, plus Flattrakkers, Pat Capocci, Hellcatt III, Midnight Drifters, Mescalero, At The Hop, No Brakes and more. The Sydney Swing Katz will be performing live over the weekend of ChromeFest – what better way to pick up some great dance tips!

Check the ChromeFest website to find your favourite artists and when they’ll be performing.

Live rock ‘n’ roll and rockabilly music features on all three days.

Hey Gals

ChromeFest will crown this year’s NSW Pin Up Pageant winner, as well as presenting vintage fashion, hair and makeup one-on-one workshops, with the opportunity for a photo shoot of the new, glamorous you, too.

There’s also a vintage glamour fashion parade hosted by Linda Vincent that’s open to guys, gals and kids.

Get your groove on with dance workshops with Sydney Swing Katz, as well as vintage fashion and glamour tutorials.

Be There

Some of the ticketed attractions at ChromeFest 2022 have already sold out, so to see what’s still available, to register your car for the Show ‘n’ Shine or to get more information, visit: chromefest.org, the ChromeFest Facebook page, or call 1300 463 954.