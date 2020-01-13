BMW now charging for ‘downloadable’ upgrades

Welcome to a glimpse of the future of car ownership, where accessing things already installed on your car like automatic headlights must be paid for and ‘downloaded’ after buying the car.

IMAGINE HAVING SEAT warmers right under your tush, but you have to stump up $150 a year just to use them? Well, that’s the gist of what BMW Australia has introduced with the availability of ‘downloadable’ upgrades for some of its cars.

In its announcement, BMW says it has pioneered an industry first by “offering owners online upgrades that can be downloaded and installed without their vehicle even leaving the driveway.”

“The updates can be downloaded via the BMW ConnectedDrive Store and be fully functional within minutes.”

The first offerings to BMW customers are High Beam Assistant (automatic highbeams) and BMW Drive Recorder.

High Beam Assistant is available on the new BMW 1 Series and upcoming 2 Series Gran Coupe, which will launch first-quarter this year. The cost to upgrade to automatic headlights is $259.

BMW Drive Recorder is available for certain 3 Series, 7 Series, 8 Series, X5, X6 and X7 models with Parking Assistant Plus and BMW operating system 7.0 already installed. It captures video recordings for up to 40 seconds using the surround view cameras on the car. It can be manually turned on at any time or can automatically record video in the event of a collision. The video can be exported onto a USB with date, time, speed and GPS coordinates. Unlike High Beam Assistant, it can be paid for via subscriptions of $19 per month, $79 per 12 months and $189 per 36 months, or purchased outright for $429.

Paying for upgrades is not unusual when they require a trip to the dealer to have them installed, but it is unusual to see that customers will be charged to activate gear already installed on their car from the factory. An even harder pill to swallow is paying a subscription to have it enabled for only a temporary time before you can’t use it again, something BMW tried with Apply CarPlay; CarPlay previously cost $179 per year to use, but now it is a free addition.

BMW adds that a Remote Software Upgrade will be available this year for vehicles built prior to July 2019, and additional downloadable upgrades are coming.