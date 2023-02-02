Bizzarrini Giotto to use Lamborghini V12

Giugiaro design for storied brand’s all-new answer to the Pagani Huayra.

A reborn Bizzarrini has unveiled its first all-new car, which will arrive later this year in limited numbers, powered by a Lamborghini-derived V12.

Called the Bizzarrini Giotto, the supercar is dedicated to the firm’s original founder, Giotto Bizzarrini, an engineer and test driver who played a vital role in developing the Ferrari 250 GTO and the original Lamborghini V12.

The Giotto features a design similar to the Bizzarrini 5300 GT of 1964 but with bespoke carbonfibre bodywork, narrow LED headlights and dual, bonnet-mounted air vents. It also has a wrap-around windscreen and a teardrop-shape rear end to maximise aerodynamic efficiency.

It has a composite body – which Bizzarrini said meets worldwide safety standards – and technology derived from motorsport.

Testing is scheduled to begin in 2024.

Bizzarrini will “look to its heritage” and make use of a Lamborghini-derived naturally aspirated V12. The engine will be rear-mid-mounted and mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Technical specifications for the Giotto will be revealed later this year, with all of its engineering aspects overseen by Bizzarrini CTO Chris Porritt, a former engineering lead at Aston Martin, Tesla and Rimac.

Porritt said: “We have a very clear vision for the Giotto, defined ultimately by how it makes a driver feel. We now very deliberately and authentically recreate Giotto’s vision, choosing not to chase acceleration times or lap records but to develop a car that appeals to those experienced drivers seeking purity, authenticity and rarity.

“This is vocal and emotive, it’s mechanical and it’s tactile. But it’s also incredibly practical and luxurious, delivered with the personality and emotion of a bespoke Italian brand.”

No pricing information has been detailed, but Bizzarrini’s revived 5300 GT commands a price tag of $2.85 million and is limited to just 24 units. It’s powered by a 5.3-litre Chevrolet V8, producing 306kW for a 0-100km/h sprint of 4.2sec and a top speed of around 305km/h.