Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition revealed

Bentley will release only 70 Odyssean Edition Bentaygas with a hybrid engine.

The ‘Odyssean’ badge is already used on the Bentley Flying Spur, but now it’s the turn of the Bentayga SUV.

The limited edition nameplate “Odyssean ” will go on sale in November. Australian details are not confirmed yet.

The Bentayga Odyssean Edition takes inspiration from the EXP 100 GT concept – as the 2021 Flying Spur Odyssean Edition does too. Bentley also says the new variant “promotes the wellbeing of its occupants through a combination of design, technology and craftsmanship”.

Like the Flying Spur Odyssean, the Bentayge uses a 3.0-litre, V6 plug-in hybrid with 340kW and 700Nm of torque. The system allows the 18kWh battery to deliver 45km of electric range.

On the outside there are several indications that this is the Odyssean Edition. The 22-inch alloys feature “Pale Brodgar” (brown) accent. The same feature is on the front and rear bumpers, headlight and rear light surrounds and the side skirts. Bentley suggests customers choose from six exterior colours to “harmonise” with the accents. A total of 60 colours ascents are available.

Inside, open pore Koa veneer on the centre console uses 90 per cent less lacquer than typical veneers. Elsewhere, sustainable, natural leather has been used, and Bentley points out the material’s long-term durability.

The unique Odyssean Edition treadplates match the badge found on the rear pillar. Exclusive rhombus pattern embroidery spans across the seat, while 100 per cent British wool tweed trim is used on several of the interior surfaces.

The Odyssean Edition utilises the same equipment levels found on the luxury-focused Azure model. That means ‘Front Seat Comfort Specification’ is standard, including 22-way adjustable seats, with heating and ventilation. Also added is ‘Touring Specification’, which has adaptive cruise control, lane assist, and traffic assist.

Bentley has not yet named a price for the Odyssean Edition Bentayga, but has confirmed that production will begin early in 2023.