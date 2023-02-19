Bausele Bathurst 12 Hour limited edition watch released

To commemorate the recent 2023 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour, Bausele watches have released a special timepiece limited to just 100 units.

The worlds of motorsport and horology have seemingly been entwined forever – think Porsche and TAG Heuer, and Rolex’s long-standing involvement with Le Mans, Daytona and events such as the Goodwood Revival and Monterey Car Week. And now, Australian watch brand Bausele is commemorating the Bathurst 12 Hour with this impressive limited-edition timepiece.

Inside the sandblasted stainless-steel case, the Swiss-made Sellita SW200 automatic movement features 26 jewels and beats at 4Hz (28,800 beats per hour). It also promises a power reserve of up to 38 hours.

The limited-edition Bausele GMT Liqui Moly timepiece features two very cool nods to the Bathurst 12 Hour, one to be expected and the other a very unique feature. As you might reasonably guess, the 316L-grade stainless-steel case back is laser engraved with a track map of Mount Panorama. But Bausele has included a terrific direct connection to the race to which the watch pays homage by filling the screw-down crown with rubber marbles collected from the circuit. These little Easter eggs are visible through the crown cap.

Watch resistant to 200 metres, the Bausele GMT Liqui Moly limited edition is presented with two straps; a 22mm stainless steel mesh strap and a recycled material strap.

Just 100 examples of this timepiece will be produced, so you’d better act quickly if you’d like to secure one. And if you pre-order before March 31, you will receive a discount of 30 percent.

Indeed, the watch is even more limited than 100 pieces, as the first four produced were awarded to the winners of the Pro-Am class at the Bathurst 12 Hour. As such, those available to the general public will be number 5-100.