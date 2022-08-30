Audi will battle in F1 from 2026

Audi has officially announced it will race in F1 from 2026.

F1 has a new team entering in 2026, with German car maker Audi announcing that Audi Sport will field a team from 2026.

The announcement comes as Formula 1 and the FIA confirm new engine regulations from 2026 onwards, ensuring the use of greater synthetic fuel and simpler electrical assistance systems requirements, although from 2026 there will be an increase in power from the electrical side of the powertrain in F1. Audi says it’s possible the electric motor will produce as much power as the 1.6-litre turbocharged engines. The engines themselves will also be required to run on sustainable fuel – a prerequisite, Audi says, for its entry.

At a press conference at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, Audi CEO Markus Duesmann said, “Motorsport is an integral part of Audi’s DNA. Formula 1 is both a global stage for our brand and a highly challenging development laboratory. The combination of high performance and competition is always a driver of innovation and technology transfer in our industry. With the new rules, now is the right time for us to get involved. After all, Formula 1 and Audi both pursue clear sustainability goals.”

Unlike any other engine manufacturer in the current field, Audi will produce its new V6 engine in Germany, near to its Ingolstadt headquarters. That akes it the first F1 powertrain built in Germany for over a decade.

“For the development and manufacture of the Formula 1 powertrain, we will build on the valuable expertise of our motorsport employees, continue to invest in our motorsports centre, and also recruit highly specialised professionals,” said Audi Sport Managing Director Julius Seebach, who will be succeeded by Rolf Michl in September.

Audi’s entry may not be the only Volkswagen Group F1 commitment we will see this decade – Porsche is also widely tipped to re-enter the sport as an engine manufacturer, possibly in partnership with Red Bull.