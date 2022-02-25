Audi e-tron GT zooming into Australia later this year

Audi’s e-tron GT range priced from $181,700 but Australian deliveries delayed again until September.

Audi’s e-tron GT arrives in Australia from September with a starting price of $181,700 before on-road costs, while the RS e-tron GT will top the two-model line-up at $249,700.

First Australian deliveries were originally planned for September 2021, but customers are now due to take delivery in September this year, after an initial delay of Q1 2022. The delay is partly due to Covid-restrictions, partly due to supply issues of semi-conductors (the RS e-tron GT features 10,000 semi-conductors) and partly due to Audi trying to satisfy intense demand for the model in markets where it had already gone on sale. Audi Australia, however, is confident in a solid and on-going supply once the first shipment arrives later this year.

Built on the same dedicated BEV platform (known as J1) as the Porsche Taycan and recently released Taycan Sport Turismo, Audi’s tall-wheel-drive, 350kW e-tron GT ($181,700) sits between the entry-level Taycan RWD (240kW, $156,300) and 4S AWD (320kW, $194,700).

Meanwhile, the 440kW RS e-tron GT ($249,700) is positioned between the $237,000 Taycan GTS AWD (380kW) and the $276,300 Taycan Turbo AWD (460kW). Porsche also offers the $345,800 Taycan Turbo S model.

The Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT are powered by two electric motors, one on each axle, and in the case of the e-tron GT outputs are 350kW (with 390kW in boost mode) and 630Nm. The RS e-tron GT boasts 440kW (475kW in boost mode) and 830Nm, and will sprint to 100km/h in 3.3 seconds (4.1 for the entry-level model).

According the WLTP combined cycle test, a range of up to 488km is claimed and the 93kWh battery can have 100km of range replenished in just five minutes when charging at the maximum 270kW DC rate. Using the same 270kW DC charger, it takes 22.5 minutes to take the battery from 5-80 percent.

