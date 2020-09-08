All-new MG ‘Aviator’ SUV revealed

Chinese-owned MG expands SUV lineup with a new compact model.

MG has unveiled an all-new SUV model in its home market China, badged the MG Linghang natively, or MG Aviator or Pilot when translated. It might very well be available in external markets as something like the MG LS.

The model, while the newest from MG and in the most popular SUV segment, has hardly been detailed yet ahead of a mid-October launch, let alone discussed for markets such as Australia. However, with MG one of the quickest growing brands in Australia, we expect that this would be a hot ticket locally if it is made available as a right-hand drive car.

What we do know is that the model uses the latest third-generation MG design philosophy and underpinnings. Upfront is a new LED headlight design and large gaping grille, moving MG design a step from where it is now on its current SUV lineup, the ZS and HS (the latter we’ve recently reviewed).

Expect all of the brand’s newest technology to be fitted under the metal, such as MG Pilot which brings AEB, adaptive cruise control, automatic steering assist and more.

Inside, the design is similar to the HS but with a more curvaceous dash and redesigned centre console stack. Behind the steering wheel a digital display cluster and a familiar infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Drivetrain details remain hush, but our sources suggest a 1.5-litre turbo and a larger 2.0-litre turbo petrol on launch, with a potential 1.5-litre turbo plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) model at a later date.

We’ve asked MG Australia is there’s any plan on the table for the model here and currently there are no plans to introduce locally. The full model reveal will be October 17.

