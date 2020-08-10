All-new Ioniq 5 launching in Australia next year

Hyundai sub-brand Ioniq will launch in Australia next year with an all-electric crossover called the 5.

Hyundai has launched an all-new sub-brand, Ioniq, which will debut new flagship electric vehicles on an all-new electric-vehicle platform.

The brand and its inaugural model will arrive here next year.

In total, three new models will join Ioniq showrooms by 2024/25, using simplified numerical badge naming; even numbers for sedans, wagons and sports cars, and odd numbers for SUVs. The first model will be the Ioniq 5, a crossover SUV inspired by the 45 concept car from the 2019 Frankfurt Motorshow.

In 2022, the Ioniq 6 will join the lineup, styled with lines and inspiration of the Prophecy concept electric sports sedan. Then, in 2024, the Ioniq 7 SUV will lob.

Is Ioniq coming to Australia? A spokesperson for Hyundai Australia confirmed that the brand and the Ioniq 5 crossover will launch here in 2021, we believe the rest of the lineup announced will follow suit.

While the new sub-brand, which will sit alongside Hyundai models on showroom floors, has teased sketches of models in its announcement, we are yet to see the near-production version of each. We have no doubt, however, that styling will be cutting edge and adopt many new technologies such as LED lighting arrays and complex production techniques to make the models stand out among any vehicle on the road. This is the movement for Hyundai vehicles, too.

All Inioq models will sit on the new Electric Global Modular Platform which brings up to 800volt fast charging (100km in four minutes fast), long-range driving, spacious packaging ability, and new-age connected technologies.

The current Hyundai Ioniq, a hatchback available in hybrid, plug-in and full-electric guises, does not sit on this platform, and also will not form part of the Ioniq showroom. We can also pencil out the Kona EV, which likewise remains a Hyundai model and not an Ioniq model.

The move is all part of the Hyundai march into a future of alternative energy vehicles (and keeping some traditional combustion). The South Korean manufacturer is planning to launch 16 new electric vehicles in the near future and become a smart mobility solution provider.

