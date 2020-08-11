A simple text message before driving might save your life

Before you hop into a car next, you might want to hop onto your phone and do this first.

Amazingly, there are over 155,000 vehicles in Australia fitted with faulty Takata airbags, and of those, over 5000 contain the most deadly type of inflator that has killed people around the world, including in Australia.

If you haven’t heard of the world’s biggest auto recall yet, you can read up on it here.

In short, millions of vehicles were fitted with defective airbag devices that when triggered (via an impact to the car, for example) could end up shooting metal shrapnel around the cabin. This resulted in people being killed due to the wounds from the shrapnel alone.

But there is a very simple way to check if your car has a faulty Takata airbag that will be fixed free of charge.

Text TAKATA to 0487 AIRBAG (247 224)

Or visit the website www.ismyairbagsafe.com.au on a mobile phone or computer.

Simply enter the rego and state of registration of the vehicle, and you will know if it is safe or not to drive that car.

Importantly, if you have a car that does have a faulty airbag, it will be fixed quickly and free of charge and will be rectified right now even during lockdowns.

While it is shocking that 6000 deadly alpha inflators are in the over 155,000 listed vehicles in Australia, at least 2.68 million vehicles affected by the Takata Airbag recall have already been fixed. But again, if you are unsure, it’s prudent to check that your car has been fixed or is not affected.

“The safety of more than 155,000 vehicle owners and their passengers are at significant risk. Don’t delay in getting your vehicle checked and rectified if it has a faulty airbag,” says FCAI chief executive Tony Weber.

“It’s so simple to make a check. All you need to know is a vehicle’s registration number and the state or territory of registration. A check is quick and repairs to affected vehicles are free.

“Family, friends, neighbours and work colleagues should check before taking a journey in someone else’s vehicle. Do not rely on others. A quick check for yourself or on behalf of your kids and other loved ones could save a life.

“It doesn’t matter if it is a quick run to the shops, a neighbour’s school run with your kids, a drop-off or pick-up at the local railway station or a long holiday or business trip. A faulty Takata airbag can explode at any time with devastating results.”

