2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift teased

Mercedes-Benz will unveil a facelift of its GLE mid-sized SUV on 31 January 2023.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE will gain a host of subtle design changes and technology upgrades as part of a mid-life facelift.

Set to be fully revealed on Tuesday 31 January, the BMW X5 rival was previewed by Mercedes-Benz on social media, with an image of the model’s front and rear end obscured by shadows.

The most visible changes include modified front and rear bumpers, Mercedes S-Class-style rear lights and an updated front grille. The featured GLE is also equipped with a new alloy wheel design, and a more comprehensive range of exterior paint colours is expected.

The fourth-generation GLE has been on sale since 2019. This facelifted version will feature the latest iteration of Mercedes’ intelligent MBUX infotainment system, with a host of assistance systems and technology. Other areas of the interior will be updated as well.

The GLE is likely to carry over the same engine line-up as the existing car. An AMG-tuned GLE 63 will top the range once again, likely offering over 440kW and a sub-4.0sec sprint from 0-100km/h. The current car is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 petrol, mated to an electric motor.

Plug-in hybrid options, meanwhile, could receive a battery upgrade, uprating the existing 31.2kWh unit, which currently offers a WLTP electric-only range of up to 100km.