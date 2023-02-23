2024 BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition priced for Australia

The BMW X5 M and X6 M mild hybrid performance SUVs will only be available in Competition form in Australia arriving later this year.

Hot on the heels of the updated X5 and X6, BMW has officially unveiled its X5 M and X6 M performance SUVs, both of which will be available in Competition form only. Priced from $241,900 before on-road costs for X5 M Competition, Australian customer deliveries are expected to commence from Q3 2023.

This pairing marks the first time that BMW has offered 48-volt mild-hybrid technology on any of its M division models, and the small electrical boost supports a new 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine. Total power stands at 460kW for both models, while the hottest X5 and X6 also produce a total of 750Nm of torque, available from 1800rpm and sustained until 5800rpm.

That’s sufficient for a 3.6-second 0-100km/h time in both machines, but from 0-200km/h the X6 M is 0.2 seconds quicker, at 13.6 seconds, thanks to its more aerodynamic shape. Both cars’ top speed is limited to 250km/h.

An electrified eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, complete with hydraulic transmission mounts. BMW says it “enables drive power to be relayed extremely directly” through the M xDrive all-wheel drive system and Active M rear differential. An AWD Sport mode diverts more power to the rear axle to exploit that diff, but there’s no rear-drive-only setting, as found in the M5 Competition.

BMW has also developed a ‘near-actuator wheel slip limitation’ system that works in conjunction with the AWD set-up, rear diff, stability control and engine management to provide sharper driving dynamics. BMW says it works up to 10 times faster than conventional traction control. It’s backed up by chassis tuning that features three-mode M-specific adaptive dampers that control double-wishbone front and multi-link rear set-ups focused on providing high rigidity for precise steering response and handling. There’s also speed-sensitive electric power steering, with a revised steering gear on both models.

To match the performance-focused mechanical improvements, BMW’s design team has given the M models an aggressive look, with both cars’ front ends featuring a wide-open kidney grille with horizontal bars. The X6 M also features a model-specific spoiler lip at the base of the front bumper.

At the rear, the X5 M gets light units with an X-shaped graphic, while the sleeker roofline of the X6 M ends in a tailgate fitted with a lip spoiler. The X5 M features a bespoke spoiler at the top of its bootlid.

Inside, there are plenty of sporty additions, including M multifunction seats, an M steering wheel, pedals and seatbelts. On top of this – and like the newly updated X5 and X6 – the Competition models feature BMW’s latest dual-screen (one 12.3 inches, one 14.9 inches) curved infotainment display that runs the OS 8 software.

Full Australian specifications include metallic paint with a choice of three new colours (Brooklyn Grey, Isle of Man Green and Frozen Pure Grey), full Merino-leather trim, an M Sport exhaust system, keyless go, four-zone climate control, adaptive LED headlights with high-beam assist, Connected Drive services, plenty of advanced safety and driver- assistance kit, and wireless phone charging.

Both cars are on sale now, with the X5 M priced from $241,900 before on-road costs and the X6 M costing $247,900. Deliveries begin in Q3 2023.