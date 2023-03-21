2023 Mercedes GLB facelift revealed

The seven-seat Mercedes GLB SUV picks up mild-hybrid tech and fresh styling.

Mercedes-Benz has given its family-focused compact SUV an update for 2023, introducing new styling elements, mild-hybrid assistance for certain powertrains and updated user interfaces in the interior. The facelift coincides with further updates to its smaller GLA sibling, as well as the A-Class and B-Class that was revealed late last year.

Changes to the exterior design include a new front bumper, with AMG Line models featuring larger faux-openings with body-coloured inserts. The full LED lights are new both front and rear, and come with fresh lighting signatures that correlate more closely with other recently updated models. GLBs are also now available with a Night Package, replacing all the chrome detailing with black replacements on the nose, tail, window surrounds and roof rails. There are also four new wheel designs, available in sizes ranging from 17 to 20 inches, as well a new Spectral Blue colour option.

Inside, Mercedes has updated the twin-screen user interface to run its latest MBUX operating system, with a now standard-fit 10.25-inch touchscreen interface paired with either a 7- or optional 10.25-inch driver information display. Interior colour and trim options are also now, and the steering wheel has been replaced with Merc’s latest design with its touch-sensitive controls.

Under the skin, the GLB retains its existing petrol and diesel engine options, with four of each available in European markets. All petrol units now incorporate a new 48V mild-hybrid system, running a belt-driven starter/generator that helps reduce parasitic losses from the petrol engine as well as adding up to 10kW to the driveline under acceleration. The mild-hybrid system also extends the GLB’s start-stop function and allows for engine-off coasting under light loads.

Specific engine options in Australia have yet to be confirmed, but it should mirror the current range. There will also be a new AMG GLB35, which will adopt the MHEV system.

Via Automotive Daily