Car News

2023 Mercedes GLB facelift revealed

21 Mar 2023 Alex Rae
0 0 0

The seven-seat Mercedes GLB SUV picks up mild-hybrid tech and fresh styling.

Mercedes-Benz has given its family-focused compact SUV an update for 2023, introducing new styling elements, mild-hybrid assistance for certain powertrains and updated user interfaces in the interior. The facelift coincides with further updates to its smaller GLA sibling, as well as the A-Class and B-Class that was revealed late last year.

Changes to the exterior design include a new front bumper, with AMG Line models featuring larger faux-openings with body-coloured inserts. The full LED lights are new both front and rear, and come with fresh lighting signatures that correlate more closely with other recently updated models. GLBs are also now available with a Night Package, replacing all the chrome detailing with black replacements on the nose, tail, window surrounds and roof rails. There are also four new wheel designs, available in sizes ranging from 17 to 20 inches, as well a new Spectral Blue colour option.

Mercedes GLB facelift 2023

Inside, Mercedes has updated the twin-screen user interface to run its latest MBUX operating system, with a now standard-fit 10.25-inch touchscreen interface paired with either a 7- or optional 10.25-inch driver information display. Interior colour and trim options are also now, and the steering wheel has been replaced with Merc’s latest design with its touch-sensitive controls.

Mercedes GLB facelift 2023 5

Under the skin, the GLB retains its existing petrol and diesel engine options, with four of each available in European markets. All petrol units now incorporate a new 48V mild-hybrid system, running a belt-driven starter/generator that helps reduce parasitic losses from the petrol engine as well as adding up to 10kW to the driveline under acceleration. The mild-hybrid system also extends the GLB’s start-stop function and allows for engine-off coasting under light loads.

Specific engine options in Australia have yet to be confirmed, but it should mirror the current range. There will also be a new AMG GLB35, which will adopt the MHEV system.

Via Automotive Daily

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like

Living with a Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d

February 28, 2023
0

Australia-bound Mercedes eSprinter more than doubles EV range

February 15, 2023
0

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift teased

January 27, 2023
0

Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition revealed

January 16, 2023
0
Alex Rae

Alex Rae