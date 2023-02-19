2023 McLaren 720S GT3 Evo updated

McLaren has given its 720S GT3 racer an overhaul for the 2023 season with the Evo package.

Like the road car it’s based on, the McLaren 720S GT3 has proven to be a highly capable competition racer, achieving numerous race wins since its debut. Four years on, McLaren has given it an update to compete with the likes of the all-new Ferrari 296 GT3, improving its aerodynamics, performance and serviceability. The 720S GT3 Evo is available to order either outright or as an update for an existing 720S GT3 racer.

Built around feedback from owners of the original, McLaren has made a host of changes to the aerodynamic setup in order to increase overall downforce, shift the balance forwards and increase consistency in high-traffic situations. Though it looks similar to before, the front bumper, splitter and bonnet gurney have all been tweaked to better deal with the dirty air being thrown off competitors, and the rear wing is now taller and more adjustable than before.

As we’ve seen on the new 296 GT3, McLaren has also focused on improving serviceability, adding a quick-release mechanism to the front bumper to allow for speedy repairs. Changes have also been made to improve cooling, with improvements to driver comfort such as the repositioning of auxiliary lamps, improving night time visibility.

Under the carbonfibre arches, McLaren has fitted new TTX40 Ohlins 4-way adjustable dampers, with new front and rear upper wishbones, uprights and a new clevis designed to give teams more setup options for tyre management. Bolted brake calipers and a built-in track rod clevis feature at the front, making it more robust in wheel-to-wheel contact and allowing for a drastic drop in service time.

Ian Morgan, Director of Motorsport, McLaren Automotive, said: ‘The McLaren 720S GT3 has been an incredible success in GT3 racing since its phenomenal debut four years ago…we’ve maintained a close relationship with our customer racing teams and have incorporated many of their recommendations into the new EVO package, improving consistency of performance and serviceability, which will ensure that the McLaren 720S will continue to set the pace in GT3 racing for many more years to come.’