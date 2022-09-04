2023 Honda Civic Type R power confirmed

Honda’s ‘FL5’ Civic Type R will arrive in Australia next year with 235kW of power and 420Nm of torque.

Honda has revealed what will almost certainly be its last-ever pure combustion hot hatchback – the new Honda Civic Type R. The car’s unveiling neatly coincides with both the 25th anniversary of the Civic Type R and the Civic’s 50th birthday.

The Japanese car maker has also now confirmed engine outputs of 235kW and 420Nm, representing a 7kw and 20Nm bump in performance.

The car continues with its front-wheel drive layout, despite many of the latest hot hatches – such as the Volkswagen Golf R and Mercedes-AMG A35 – utilising four-wheel drive to deploy power. Under the vented bonnet of the ‘FL5’ Type R is a 2.0-litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder engine – an evolution of the unit powering the previous-generation ‘FK8’ Type R, itself a reworked version of the ‘FK2’ Type R’s powerplant.

There’s a new turbocharger with a compact housing and a revised turbine blade, which makes for better airflow and thus more power.

The 235kW.420Nm output will make its way to the front wheels via a revised six-speed manual gearbox – featuring a new lever and an “optimised” gate pattern – and most likely a mechanical limited-slip differential. The latter is another detail Honda is omitting at this stage, and information about the suspension is also thin on the ground.

However, the new Type R has already proven its pace, by setting the front-wheel drive lap record at Suzuka recently, going round the famed figure-8 layout in 2 minutes 23.120 seconds. That’s nearly nine-tenths of a second faster than the previous record holder, the extra special Civic Type R Limited Edition.