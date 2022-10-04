2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Australian price and specs

Full Australian prices and specs have been revealed for Alfa’s long-awaited BMW X1 and Volvo XC40 rival.

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale is now on sale in Australia, with prices starting from $49,900 before on-road costs. Two trim levels have been confirmed, Ti and Veloce, both powered by a 1.5-litre mild 48volt hybrid engine. The model can be ordered now and stock is expected to be available from early 2023.

Standard kit fitted to every Tonale includes a 10.25-inch central touchscreen complete with DAB radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging and six speakers. active cruise control, lane departure warning and keeping assist, two-zone air-conditioning, a reversing camera, keyless entry, electrically folding door mirrors, and a powered tailgate.

The Veloce model starts from $56,400 before on-road costs. Along with a sporty body kit, it has 19-inch wheels hiding red Brembo brake callipers and dual-stage adaptive suspension that’s firm when you want it a sporty drive and cosseting when you want to cruise.. The sporty theme carries through to the inside where you’ll find black and red Alcantara upholstery.

But the entry-level point for the range is the Ti. This model comes with 18-inch alloy wheels and a gloss-black body kit to the outside, while inside you’ll find aluminium pedals and gear shift paddles, a leather-trimmed steering wheel, four-way lumbar adjustment for the driver’s seat and a rear bench that splits 60:40.

You can have your Tonale in one of six colours – Alfa White, Alfa Red, Alfa Black, Misano Blue, Montreal Green and Vesuvio Grey.

For now, all Tonale models come fitted with a mild-hybrid 118kW 1.5-litre turbo petrol hybrid engine that use a 48-volt electronic architecture. The drivetrain uses a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (there’s no manual option) and features a 15kW/55Nm electric motor that can propel the car at low speeds. For example, “e-Creeping” allows the Tonale to move slowly in EV mode, while the “e-Queueing” function can keep the car moving in a “stop and go pattern” in traffic. Low-speed parking manoeuvres can also be performed on electric power.

Under the striking skin, and despite now being part of the Stellantis Group, the Tonale is based on a heavily evolved Fiat-Chrysler platform that also underpins some Jeeps, albeit with a wider track for the Alfa.

The Tonale features MacPherson strut suspension all round, with Frequency Selective Dampers (FSDs) as standard, while adaptive dampers will be available as an option. The FSDs change their damping characteristics depending on inputs from the suspension system, and are claimed to deliver a comfortable ride when it’s wanted, while controlling body roll to boost handling for more engaging cornering.

Engineers say the Tonale’s steering is the most direct in the segment, while the regenerative braking system features brake-by-wire technology and four-piston front brake calipers by Brembo.

The Tonale’s new interior tech is also an important element, marking a step on for Alfa Romeo’s infotainment systems. The new model features a configurable 12.3-inch digital dash with graphics designed to replicate Alfa’s historic instruments. It’s joined by a 10.25-inch central touchscreen that features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Keeping pace with the segment, the Tonale Veloce features Level 2 autonomous driver assistance. Adaptive cruise control will keep the car in its lane on the motorway, plus autonomous braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, drowsy driver detection, blind spot and rear-cross traffic monitoring, and a 360-degree camera are all available.