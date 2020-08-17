2021 Mahindra Thar vs Suzuki Jimny: specs compared
How might the upcoming Mahindra Thar stack up against the Suzuki Jimny in the battle of the lightweight off-roaders?
Mahindra has just announced that it’s new Thar 4×4 – similar to the Suzuki Jimny in more ways than one – will arrive in Australia by June next year.
The model revealed is the new second-generation and it brings upgrades over the old one, such as new engines, better 4×4 systems, and the latest tech.
While Australian specifications and pricing detail have not been confirmed yet it is expected the Thar will be a sharp offering in the marketplace and bring some game to the hugely popular Suzuki Jimny. Both are on the smaller side, the Thar a touch bigger and with more flexible (up to six) seating options, plus a longer wheelbase, mechanical locking rear diff, front swaybar disconnect, larger fuel tank, diesel engine, and more. It could be quite the option for those after affordable offroad fun.
We’ve gathered everything we do know about the new model and compiled below to compare.
Let us know if there’s something you’d like to see on the list, and we’ll update it when specifications such as GVM and capacities are available.
2021 Mahindra Thar vs Suzuki Jimny specs
|Mahindra Thar
|Suzuki Jimny
|Engine
|2.2-litre 4cyl diesel
|1.5-litre 4cyl petrol
|2.0-litre 4cyl petrol
|Power
|97kW at 3750rpm (diesel)
|75kW at 6000rpm
|112kW at 5000rpm (petrol)
|Torque
|300Nm at 1600-2800rpm (diesel)
|130Nm at 4000rpm
|300Nm at 1500-3000rpm (auto petrol)
|320Nm at 1500-3000rpm (manual petrol)
|Transmission
|6-spd man or 6-spd auto
|5-spd man or 4-spd auto
|4x4 driveline
|Dual-range/Part-time 4x4
|Dual-range/Part-time 4x4
|Crawl Ratio
|40.31:1
|36.23:1
|Suspension (front)
|Double-wishbone
|Three link liveaxle
|Suspension (rear)
|Multilink solid axle
|Three link liveaxle
|Front axle disconnect
|Differential
|Mechanical rear diff, elec front and rear
|Elec front and rear
|Wheel/tyre
|245/75 R16
|195/80 R15
|255/65 R18
|Departure angle
|36.8
|49
|Rampover angle
|27
|28
|Approach angle
|41.8
|37
|Wading depth
|650mm
|300mm
|Ground clearance
|226mm
|210mm
|Kerb mass
|1650kg (est)
|1090kg
|GVM
|TBA
|1435kg
|Payload
|TBA
|360kg
|Towing capacity
|TBA
|1300kg
|Body
|Hard or soft top
|Hard top
|Wheelbase
|2450mm
|2250mm
|Length
|3985mm
|3645mm
|Width
|1820mm
|1720mm
|Height
|1844-1920mm
|1645mm
|Seating
|4 to 6
|4
|Fuel tank
|57L
|40L
|Price
|TBA
|From $25,990
Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page to talk about this article and subscribe to our newsletter for weekly updates (it’s free).
If they price this right and have stock available it could do surprisingly well
And even at more than the Suzuki you have to admit theres plenty in the new Mahindra. Unknown maker to me though but warranty looks to be five years or better