2021 Mahindra Thar vs Suzuki Jimny: specs compared

17 Aug 2020 Practical Motoring
2 0 0

How might the upcoming Mahindra Thar stack up against the Suzuki Jimny in the battle of the lightweight off-roaders?

Mahindra has just announced that it’s new Thar 4×4 – similar to the Suzuki Jimny in more ways than one – will arrive in Australia by June next year.

The model revealed is the new second-generation and it brings upgrades over the old one, such as new engines, better 4×4 systems, and the latest tech.

While Australian specifications and pricing detail have not been confirmed yet it is expected the Thar will be a sharp offering in the marketplace and bring some game to the hugely popular Suzuki Jimny. Both are on the smaller side, the Thar a touch bigger and with more flexible (up to six) seating options, plus a longer wheelbase, mechanical locking rear diff, front swaybar disconnect, larger fuel tank, diesel engine, and more. It could be quite the option for those after affordable offroad fun.

We’ve gathered everything we do know about the new model and compiled below to compare.

Let us know if there’s something you’d like to see on the list, and we’ll update it when specifications such as GVM and capacities are available.

2021 Mahindra Thar vs Suzuki Jimny specs

 Mahindra TharSuzuki Jimny
Engine2.2-litre 4cyl diesel1.5-litre 4cyl petrol
2.0-litre 4cyl petrol
Power97kW at 3750rpm (diesel)75kW at 6000rpm
112kW at 5000rpm (petrol)
Torque300Nm at 1600-2800rpm (diesel)130Nm at 4000rpm
300Nm at 1500-3000rpm (auto petrol)
320Nm at 1500-3000rpm (manual petrol)
Transmission6-spd man or 6-spd auto5-spd man or 4-spd auto
4x4 drivelineDual-range/Part-time 4x4Dual-range/Part-time 4x4
Crawl Ratio40.31:136.23:1
Suspension (front)Double-wishboneThree link liveaxle
Suspension (rear)Multilink solid axleThree link liveaxle
Front axle disconnect
DifferentialMechanical rear diff, elec front and rearElec front and rear
Wheel/tyre245/75 R16195/80 R15
255/65 R18
Departure angle36.849
Rampover angle2728
Approach angle41.837
Wading depth650mm300mm
Ground clearance226mm210mm
Kerb mass1650kg (est)1090kg
GVMTBA1435kg
PayloadTBA360kg
Towing capacityTBA1300kg
BodyHard or soft topHard top
Wheelbase2450mm2250mm
Length3985mm3645mm
Width1820mm1720mm
Height1844-1920mm1645mm
Seating4 to 64
Fuel tank57L40L
PriceTBAFrom $25,990

Peter Sops
Peter Sops
3 hours ago

If they price this right and have stock available it could do surprisingly well

Peter Sops
Peter Sops
3 hours ago
Reply to  Peter Sops

And even at more than the Suzuki you have to admit theres plenty in the new Mahindra. Unknown maker to me though but warranty looks to be five years or better

