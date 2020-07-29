2021 Kia Sorento pricing announced

Kia’s new Sorento will arrive in September, and pricing has been announced for the core model range.

Kia Australia has revealed pricing and some specifications for the new Sorento seven-seat SUV range, with a push upwards in every department expected from the South Korean car.

“The outgoing Sorento was a game-changer in the Australian market with previously untapped safety and convenience levels in the segment _ and the all-new model continues to take that story forward,” said Kia Motors Australia CEO, Damien Meredith.

The new fourth-generation model lifts expectations with some leading tech, greater active safety assist, nicer interior trims, a contemporary exterior design, but also a push in price. Full specifications will be revealed at a later date, with the car launching here in September.

The family hauler will be underpinned by two core models in the lineup in Australia, starting with the S and GT-Line available with petrol or diesel power, the former in front-wheel drive and the diesel all-wheel drive. The 3.5-litre petrol V6 carries over producing 200kW and 332Nm, while the familiar 2.2-litre diesel turbo develops 148kW and 440Nm. Both feed engine power through an eight-speed auto.

The new lineup starts at $45,580 before on-roads and tops out at $63,070, a slight increase over the outgoing model.

The entry-level S gets front centre side airbag (between driver and passenger) as standard, which is segment-first safety technology. Other equipment available in the range (until full specifications and pricing is tp be unveiled) includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple Carplay, Android Auto and Multi Connection Bluetooth and a pair of USB Charging Points in the back seat.

“Across the four trim levels we believe the Sorento will meet the needs, and exceed the expectations, of anyone shopping in the seven-seat SUV market,” added Meredith.

Kia will announce full price and spec information closer to the Sorento’s September launch.

