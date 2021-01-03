2021 Kia Carnival pricing announced

New-generation Kia Carnival lands soon with a slight price hike and plenty of new gear.

Kia has announced pricing for its new fourth-generation Carnival which will soon be available to drive on Australian roads.

The model line-up consists of the same four-tier S, Si, SLi and Platinum trims, though the old petrol V6 engine has been replaced with a new 3.5-litre V6 producing 216kW and 355Nm. The 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel is still available, developing 148kW and 440Nm, with both engines mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and powering the front wheels.

Outside and inside is a dramatic styling revision, making Kia’s people mover a more attractive option than ever before, including a tech-laden cabin.

As expected, this comes at a cost, with a slight price bump over the outgoing models, the new-gen adding almost $3000. However, driveaway pricing sweetens the deals. Pricing now starts at $46,880 for the entry S petrol, or $50,390 driveaway – opting for diesel adds $2000 to the petrol. Full pricing is below.

2021 Kia Carnival pricing