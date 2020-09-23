2021 Hyundai Sonata N-Line heading to Australia

New Hyundai Sonata N-Line coming soon.

The expanding Hyundai N stable will soon include a new model, the South Korean manufacturer showing us images of the Sonata N-Line that’s set to arrive in Australia later this year.

Following Hyundai’s aggressive new styling stance, the Sonata N-Line has a gaping grille and sharp LED headlights, flanked by air vents on the lower valance upfront and propelled on dark 19-inch alloy wheels.

The model remains mostly under wraps, however, and we’ll get to see the model in full next month with key specifications such as engine and suspension tune.

As per other N-Line vehicles, we expect a suspension and chassis tune-up to ensure a sportier vehicle, along with a more powerful engine upfront. In the US, that powerhouse is likely to be the new 2.5-litre Smartstream four-cylinder turbo, producing around 215kW and 420Nm through an eight-speed auto to the front wheels. Aussie spec may differ, but we’d bank on a similar configuration, providing spritely performance from the sporty sedan.

Until its official debut, all we have for now are these teaser images.