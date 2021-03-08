Weapons-grade: Nissan 400Z more powerful and lighter than Supra

A potential leak of the upcoming 400Z shows it will produce over 300kW and weigh less than a Supra.

The upcoming Nissan 400Z might be the most potent in its class according to a potential leak of the model’s specs.

First spotted by a user on the New Nissan Z forum, an update to Project Cars 3 – a reality sim-racing game known for its accuracy – includes the new 2021 Nissan Z Proto (codename for the Nissan 400Z) and shows the power and weight specifications.

It is entirely possible that Nissan flippantly provided these specs, though they also don’t seem too far fetched – that and the fact Project Cars strives to get details correct.

For power output, Project Cars is showing the Z developing 331kW and it weighs 1475kg. That makes it both more powerful and lighter than arch-rival the Toyota Supra, the revived nameplate this time around built by BMW.

The Japanese-built Nissan 400Z by comparison would develop significantly more from its 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol, the Supra touting 285kW from its inline turbo six cylinder, 46 fewer kilowatts. Kerb weight on the Supra is 1505kg.

It also possible there might be two tunes of the Z – one around 300kW and a Nismo that hits nearer to 330kW.

It is also a big bump on the old 370Z that produces 245kW from a naturally-aspirated 3.7-litre V6, though retains a reasonably similar mass of 1478kg.

But best of all is that Nissan has already teased us with a video showing the new Z will retain the option for a manual transmission, meaning it could be one hell of a track car and sports car when it arrives.

Find more on our Facebook page & Subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).