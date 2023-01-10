Stellantis to launch eVOTL electric aircraft next year

Partnership with Stellantis will see a four-seat electric aircraft arrive in 2024 with 160km flying range

Car giant Stellantis will join forces with US-based firm Archer Aviation to manufacture an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Stellantis, which owns several car manufacturers including Citroën, Peugeot and Fiat, will build Archer’s Midnight eVTOL craft at a facility in Georgia in the US.

The four-seater Midnight electric aircraft will arrive in 2024 with a 160km range and has been optimised to run back-to-back short distance trips of around 30km. Charging takes approximately 10 minutes.

Stellantis will also invest up to $150 million in Archer between 2023 and 2024, although this is subject to Archer meeting certain business milestones. The car giant will also increase its shareholding in the aviation company.

Archer hopes that the partnership will help the firm scale up its aircraft production, while also strengthening its path to commercialisation.

“We’ve been working closely with Archer for the past two years, and I am continually impressed by their ingenuity and unwavering commitment to deliver,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO.

“Deepening our partnership with Archer as a strategic investor with plans for growing our shareholding demonstrates how Stellantis is pushing the boundaries to provide sustainable freedom of mobility, from the road to the sky.”

“Stellantis’ continued recognition of Archer’s progress toward commercialization, and today’s commitment of significant resources to build the Midnight aircraft with us, places Archer in a strong position to be first to market,” said Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer.

“Our two companies are taking these important steps together to realize a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine urban transportation.”