RAM Australia taking orders of interest for 523kW TRX

Off-road-crunching ute with 523kW from RAM is one step closer to touching down.

RAM Australia is officially taking customer interest on the new RAM 1500 TRX monster truck down under.

While no pricing has been divulged, the “Quickest, Fastest and Most Powerful Mass-produced Truck in the world” is likely to lob into Australia with the local official importer still figuring out just how much the pumped-up pickup truck can sell for.

For now, RAM says officially: ” We’re working closely with our colleagues in the US to bring the TRX to Australia in 2021. Express your interest now so we can keep you in the loop when more information becomes available. Exciting times!”

Exciting indeed – the RAM 1500 TRX houses a 6.2-litre Hemi V8 engine proiducing 523kW and 881Nm of torque that helps propel the ute from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds.

The engine was originally developed for the psychotic Dodge Challenger Hellcat before serving duty in the Dodge Charger and Jeep Grand Cherokee – the latter of which is sold here.

Compared to the F-150 Raptor with its 3.5-litre V6 turbo, the TRX has it beat for power and cubic inches.

The bent eight is supercharged and the TRX shoot from a standstill to 100km/h in just 4.5 seconds and top out at top speed just south of 200km/h, which the company is limited due to the specially designed off-road tyres. Not shabby for a 2.7-tonne ute.

Underneath, the chassis has undergone modifications to help it bust sand dunes and deal with gnarly off-road tracks. The front axle has been shifted forward 20mm which in turn accommodates 18-inch beadlock alloys with specially-developed 35-inch with Goodyear Wrangler Territory 325/65 rubber. Suspension components have also been changed to deal with racing over desert bumps and jumps at a cruising speed of 160km/h, and there’s a ‘Jump Detection System” that controls power output and the transmission shifting so damage is mitigated.

Width of the truck is 200mm wider due to the bigger wheel guards, ground clearance is 300mm from the ground and wading depth is 812mm, with towing rated to 3600kg. When you are driving a bit faster, a ‘special’ air filtration protects the engine from dust and dirt that’s churned up from the tyres.

Driving modes include Mud/Sand, Rock and Baja, with the latter made famous in Ford’s Raptor (spun off the Trophy Truck race) and designed for high speed driving off-road.

In North America, the TRX is priced from about USD$75,000, or AUD$108,000, though limited 702 Special Editions will be priced about $20,000 more.