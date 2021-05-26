What’s the Easter Jeep Safari all about?

For four-wheel drive, and particularly Jeep, aficionados in North America, there’s no time like Easter. That’s because it’s time for the Easter Jeep Safari, which sees Jeep lovers from all over the USA and beyond gather in Moab, Utah, to drive the region’s famous off-road rock trails, putting themselves and their vehicles to the test.

What started as a one-day event in 1967 has grown to a nine-day spectacle, which sees the small Utah town overrun with Jeeps and other four-wheel drives.

Jeep has been a part of the event since its early days, originally using the challenging trails to test new parts and vehicles. Since 2008, Jeep has also used the Easter gathering to present modified and concept vehicles to the Jeep faithful.

Ranging from the fanciful to the practical, these concepts have tapped into Jeep’s past and presented visions of its future, but mostly, they’ve been used to showcase existing and prototype accessory parts for Jeep owners that are marketed under the Jeep Performance Parts and Mopar banners.

“The Moab Easter Jeep Safari has long been our testing ground for both our newest Jeep 4x4s and for showcasing new Jeep brand concepts, Jeep Performance Parts and ideas that truly resonate with our most passionate customers — the die-hard off-road enthusiasts who attend this event every year,” said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America.

Due to the pandemic, the Safari didn’t go ahead in 2020, but this year it was back and Jeep was ready with a set of seven concepts, covering three that were unveiled at various stages last year and four all-new debuts, including one that broke new ground.

“This year’s Safari shines a spotlight on what makes Jeep vehicles unmistakably distinctive and undeniably capable, a variety of powertrains that deliver superior power, performance, torque and, above all, fun. Moab’s demanding trails are a worthy opponent for our Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator concept vehicles. Each is certain to prove that Jeep’s legendary 4×4 capability reigns supreme on any terrain,” Morrison added.