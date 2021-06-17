Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior revealed ahead launch

Nissan’s Navara rival to the Ford Ranger FX4 Max, Toyota Hilux Rugged X and Mazda BT-50 Thunder has been shown ahead of its official launch.

Nissan is on the cusp of launching its new Navara PRO-4X Warrior, revealing images of the production model ahead of its official debut.

Finalising validation work with partner engineering firm Premcar, based in Melbourne, it is anticipated that buyers will be able to lay their hands on a showroom model within months.

The previous model Navara Warrior, based on the pre-facelift Navara N-Trek, was priced at $62,990 plus on-road costs. Nissan is yet to announce details and pricing of the new PRO-4X Warrior tough ute.

However, we expect that the new Warrior will be mostly all the same as the previous model, meaning an upgrade to suspension (for a total 42mm lift), wheel, hoopless metal front bar, new sports bars, and other inclusions exclusive to the model. All of the work on the design and engineering is carried out by Premcar and fitment, including the lifted suspension and upgraded absorber/spring package with new bump stops happens on a specially-created production line at Premcar’s Epping location.

The new bar is designed slightly differently to fit the new facelift, which comes with new C-shaped LED lights and an overall tougher appearance. With the PRO-4X trim which also includes bespoke stickers and interior with quilted-style leather, and as with the greater Navara range, we see NAVARA stamped into the metal on the tailgate.

Premcar Engineering’s Director, Bernie Quinn, said that other improvements to the new facelifted Navara will improve the PRO-4X Warrior even further: “We’re taking all the key improvements made by Nissan on the Navara PRO-4X, like its impressive NVH levels, steering quality, extensive safety equipment and core dual-cab functionality, and we’re overlaying those updates with our own in-house engineering expertise to create the toughest and most capable Navara in the world.”

“We’ve taken everything we learned on the first Warrior, and the feedback we’ve received from customers and the media, to create a tough, capable, and refined vehicle that we think will be unrivalled in the dual-cab ute market in this country.

“It doesn’t just look the part. The Warrior is the real deal.”

The springs and shock absorbers also appear to be painted red this time around, matching the front bash plate. These sit behind larger 32-inch Cooper Discoverer all-terrain tyres with unique 17-inch alloys.

“Nissan chose Premcar as its core partner to produce the first Navara N-TREK Warrior in 2019, a vehicle we believe set a new benchmark for locally developed dual-cab utes in Australia, and the first of what will soon be several exciting new Warrior models in our line-up,” said Nissan Australian Managing Director, Stephen Lester.

“Australia’s unique landscape is both rugged and exhilarating, and the Warrior program is designed to deliver vehicles that share those attributes, without sacrificing safety, technology or on-road comfort.

“The Navara PRO-4X Warrior by Premcar will continue to build on that legacy, and we can’t wait for our customers to experience it for themselves.”

Nissan will deliver more news in the coming months so stay tuned to Practical Motoring for all of the news on the new Navara PRO-4X Warrior as it begins to finish validation and go into production.