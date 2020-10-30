Mazda BT-50 single cab and freestyle price and spec

Mazda expands BT-50 range with new Freestyle and Single Cab chassis models.

Mazda’s BT-50 in Freestyle and Single Cab styles enters showrooms from $36,550 plus on-roads. That’s a price increase of around $7k over the equivalent out-going model it replaces, though this is a much more sophisticated ute.

Like the dual-cab released in September, even the base BT-50 cab-chassis up feature most of the IDAS safety technology, such as AEB, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. Other safety features include eight airbags (including a centre front airbag), reversing camera, rear cross-traffic alert, speed sign assist, turn assist, lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring. This helped the Mazda score a 2020-rated five-star ANCAP rating.

The worker-spec models also come with sharper driveaway pricing for ABN holders. Full pricing below:

Model Body Drivetrain RRP Delivered Price Small Fleet Delivered Price BT-50 XT Single Cab Chassis 4×2 automatic $36,550 $43,191 $39,990 BT-50 XT Freestyle Cab Chassis 4×2 automatic $40,050 $46,634 $43,490 BT-50 XT Single Cab Chassis 4×4 manual $41,550 $48,369 $44,990 BT-50 XT Single Cab Chassis 4×4 automatic $44,050 $50,973 $47,490 BT-50 XT Freestyle Cab Chassis 4×4 manual $45,050 $51,836 $48,490 BT-50 XT Freestyle Cab Chassis 4×4 automatic $47,550 $54,441 $50,990

Underneath the metalwork is the same ladder-frame chassis as the BT-50 dual-cab ute, and one also shared with the Isuzu D-Max. The next-generation platform packs a 3.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine producing 140kW and 450Nm through either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. Drivetrains include 4×2 and 4×4, with a rear locking differential fitted as standard. Servicing intervals are every 15,000km/12 months, whichever comes first.

Payload capacity for all models listed here exceed one-tonne, with the 4×2 single cab achieving 1171kg, and the 4×4 Freestyle Cab 1135kg. Towing capacity is 3500kg braked for all.

Larger fleet buyers (above ten units) are also privy to some extra perks, as we’ve already reported.

The new BT-50 range is covered by Mazda’s five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty and come with complementary roadside assist for the same duration.

Find more on our Facebook page & subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).