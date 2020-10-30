4x44x4 NewsCar News

Mazda BT-50 single cab and freestyle price and spec

30 Oct 2020 Alex Rae
0 0 0

Mazda expands BT-50 range with new Freestyle and Single Cab chassis models.

Mazda’s BT-50 in Freestyle and Single Cab styles enters showrooms from $36,550 plus on-roads. That’s a price increase of around $7k over the equivalent out-going model it replaces, though this is a much more sophisticated ute.

Like the dual-cab released in September, even the base BT-50 cab-chassis up feature most of the IDAS safety technology, such as AEB, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. Other safety features include eight airbags (including a centre front airbag), reversing camera, rear cross-traffic alert, speed sign assist, turn assist, lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring. This helped the Mazda score a 2020-rated five-star ANCAP rating.

The worker-spec models also come with sharper driveaway pricing for ABN holders. Full pricing below:

ModelBodyDrivetrainRRPDelivered PriceSmall Fleet Delivered Price
BT-50 XTSingle Cab Chassis4×2 automatic$36,550$43,191$39,990
BT-50 XTFreestyle Cab Chassis4×2 automatic$40,050$46,634$43,490
BT-50 XTSingle Cab Chassis4×4 manual$41,550$48,369$44,990
BT-50 XTSingle Cab Chassis4×4 automatic$44,050$50,973$47,490
BT-50 XTFreestyle Cab Chassis4×4 manual$45,050$51,836$48,490
BT-50 XTFreestyle Cab Chassis4×4 automatic$47,550$54,441

$50,990

Underneath the metalwork is the same ladder-frame chassis as the BT-50 dual-cab ute, and one also shared with the Isuzu D-Max. The next-generation platform packs a 3.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine producing 140kW and 450Nm through either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. Drivetrains include 4×2 and 4×4, with a rear locking differential fitted as standard. Servicing intervals are every 15,000km/12 months, whichever comes first.

Payload capacity for all models listed here exceed one-tonne, with the 4×2 single cab achieving 1171kg, and the 4×4 Freestyle Cab 1135kg. Towing capacity is 3500kg braked for all.

Larger fleet buyers (above ten units) are also privy to some extra perks, as we’ve already reported.

The new BT-50 range is covered by Mazda’s five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty and come with complementary roadside assist for the same duration.

Find more on our Facebook page  & subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like

78%

2021 Isuzu D-Max SX 4×4 dual cab-chassis review

October 28, 2020
0

Mazda’s electric SUV one step closer to Australia

October 22, 2020
0

Mazda BT-50 receives top marks for safety

October 22, 2020
0

New Navara design set to look more like Titan

October 15, 2020
0
Alex Rae

Alex Rae