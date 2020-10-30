Mazda BT-50 single cab and freestyle price and spec
Mazda expands BT-50 range with new Freestyle and Single Cab chassis models.
Mazda’s BT-50 in Freestyle and Single Cab styles enters showrooms from $36,550 plus on-roads. That’s a price increase of around $7k over the equivalent out-going model it replaces, though this is a much more sophisticated ute.
Like the dual-cab released in September, even the base BT-50 cab-chassis up feature most of the IDAS safety technology, such as AEB, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. Other safety features include eight airbags (including a centre front airbag), reversing camera, rear cross-traffic alert, speed sign assist, turn assist, lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring. This helped the Mazda score a 2020-rated five-star ANCAP rating.
The worker-spec models also come with sharper driveaway pricing for ABN holders. Full pricing below:
|Model
|Body
|Drivetrain
|RRP
|Delivered Price
|Small Fleet Delivered Price
|BT-50 XT
|Single Cab Chassis
|4×2 automatic
|$36,550
|$43,191
|$39,990
|BT-50 XT
|Freestyle Cab Chassis
|4×2 automatic
|$40,050
|$46,634
|$43,490
|BT-50 XT
|Single Cab Chassis
|4×4 manual
|$41,550
|$48,369
|$44,990
|BT-50 XT
|Single Cab Chassis
|4×4 automatic
|$44,050
|$50,973
|$47,490
|BT-50 XT
|Freestyle Cab Chassis
|4×4 manual
|$45,050
|$51,836
|$48,490
|BT-50 XT
|Freestyle Cab Chassis
|4×4 automatic
|$47,550
|$54,441
$50,990
Underneath the metalwork is the same ladder-frame chassis as the BT-50 dual-cab ute, and one also shared with the Isuzu D-Max. The next-generation platform packs a 3.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine producing 140kW and 450Nm through either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. Drivetrains include 4×2 and 4×4, with a rear locking differential fitted as standard. Servicing intervals are every 15,000km/12 months, whichever comes first.
Payload capacity for all models listed here exceed one-tonne, with the 4×2 single cab achieving 1171kg, and the 4×4 Freestyle Cab 1135kg. Towing capacity is 3500kg braked for all.
Larger fleet buyers (above ten units) are also privy to some extra perks, as we’ve already reported.
The new BT-50 range is covered by Mazda’s five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty and come with complementary roadside assist for the same duration.
