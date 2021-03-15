4x44x4 News

Jeep Continues Support For Farmers Across Borders

15 Mar 2021 Practical Motoring
Jeep Australia has continued their support for Western Australian rural charity, Farmers Across Borders, in 2021, recently assisting a feed drive to drought-affected farmers in Meekatharra, Murchison, Wiluna and surrounding areas in the state’s north.

“Western Australia is going through a really tough time right now. Between the most recent Coronavirus outbreak and the fires that have travelled through Perth Hills and Yallingup, it is important to let our neighbours know that we’re here to help out,” said Sam Starcevich, co-founder of Farmers Across Borders. “It’s been a hard-hitting few months for the farmers up north and we’re excited to provide them with a bit of reprieve.”

As well as providing a support vehicle for Farmers Across Borders, Jeep Australia paid the fuel costs for 15 road trains delivering much-needed stock feed this past February.

“Fuel has always been huge expense incurred on our trips and we’re so grateful that Jeep is continuing to support our cause this year,” Sam added.

While Jeep Australia’s support of Farmers Across Borders is ongoing, further assistance is needed. To make a donation, go to: jeep.com.au/farmers-across-borders.html

