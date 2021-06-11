Isuzu MU-X nears launch, orders open

All-new version of seven-seat SUV promises new tech and sumptuous interior with four-wheel drive credibility.

Isuzu UTE Australia has presented the first images and initial details of the next-generation MU-X SUV, with the order books open ahead of its local release later this year.

Described as all-new, the upcoming MU-X features a major makeover of the exterior and interior design and will offer new technology and sumptuous interior appointments.

“While it’s too early to reveal all the details, I’m proud to share that we’ve been working hard to ensure that our All-New Isuzu MU-X combines the latest technology and design with the proven formula of durability and reliability that Australian motorists have come to expect from Isuzu over the years,” said Isuzu UTE Australia Managing Director, Hiroyasu Sato, on 24 May.

According to Isuzu UTE, the new MU-X exterior is “handsomely-chiselled and ruggedly-refined,” with new interpretations of features like the two-bar grille. Headlights are narrower, as are the tail lights, with front and rear lower fascia openings made smaller.

A more notable deviation from the current MU-X design is above the waistline, with the ‘wraparound’ look of the rear glass replaced with a more conventional C- and D-pillar treatment. The bold chrome bar on the tailgate is gone, too.

Subtler changes include replacing the rear sharkfin antenna with a front-mounted bee-sting type, reshaped mirrors and the obligatory new alloy wheel design, now at 20-inch diameter instead of the existing 18-inch.

Inside, there’s a major redesign of the dash and centre console, mainly to allow for a larger 9.0-inch touchscreen, while the circular treatment of the air con and temp controls has been replaced by a bank of switches. The steering wheel has been redesigned and there’s a new look for the air vents, door cards and seat trim.

Aside from the new touchscreen, the only other confirmed tech inclusions are wireless Apple CarPlay and a power tailgate with remote operation, but Isuzu promises “unprecedented levels of equipment and technology previously unseen in any Isuzu”. The Isuzu Intelligent Drive Assistance System is said to feature a full suite of safety technologies, too.

Further details on the all-new seven-seat MU-X are expected in the coming months, ahead of a market release before the end of 2021. The first 1,500 registered purchasers of the new MU-X will receive a limited-edition Isuzu UTE-branded Casio G-Shock watch.