Ineos Grenadier Interior unveiled
Ineos Automotive reveals the all-new Grenadiers interior which belnds tough practicality with premium appointments.
Ineos’ first car, the Grenadier, will bring a utilitarian but polished interior.
Shown for the first time, Ineos’ Grenadier has been designed from the ground up with a focus on durability and simple function. There are big buttons and simple controls, with inspiration coming from Ineos’ head designer Toby Ecuyer and experience with maritime vehicles.
The Ineos Grenadier is confirmed for Australia and will arrive in ute and wagon formats. Powering the model is the choice of petrol or diesel turbo straight-six BMW engines, mated to an eight-speed ZF automatic.
The roof is finished in splashproof fabric which also features on the seats from Recaro. In the back are kid-friendly isoFIX points and also plenty of handy storage for keeping items tidy when bouncing around offroad.