Ineos Grenadier Interior unveiled

Ineos Automotive reveals the all-new Grenadiers interior which belnds tough practicality with premium appointments. Ineos’ first car, the Grenadier, will bring a utilitarian but polished interior. Shown for the first time, Ineos’ Grenadier has been designed from the ground up with a focus on durability and simple function. There are big buttons and simple controls, with inspiration coming from Ineos’ head designer Toby Ecuyer and experience with maritime vehicles.

Furthermore to basic design is the text on each button that says what it does rather than an icon. Plus, there are further buttons that will be able to operate other items such as winches and light bars. Additional is a 2000w converter that can help power tools and equipment.

On offer inside will be five trim levels with various finishes ranging from basic and rugged to more premium, including saddle leather, and all will have the same basic layout and big centre stack. On the centre console, we can see toggles and levers for the front and rear differential locks and the centre lock. There is also a 12.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) similar to BMW’s, which is providing some of the parts to Ineos. It has unique graphics and a pathfinder map for use offroad.