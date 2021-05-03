Ford partners with ARB for Ranger and Everest accessories

ARB accessories will soon be on the options list at Ford dealers for both Ranger ute and Everest wagon.

Ford Australia today announced that it will offer ARB accessories at the dealership level on new Ranger and Everest models and are covered by Ford’s full five-year warranty.

While the list of accessories and pricing is yet to be revealed, it is expected that the selected and tested ARB-built parts will be priced slightly higher at dealers than off the shelf from the retailer directly, but be they will be available packaged and combined with finance deals, according to our dealership sources.

Australia is the first country to have ARB accessories for both Ranger and Everest available as options via the dealer, and additional countries such as the US and the UK will follow.

Accessories that will be on the list include winch-compatible bull-bars, electric winches and driving lights, as well as other accessories like storage drawer systems.

Ford says that the items have not been selected willy-nilly and that each part has been tested and validated by its own engineering team in Australia. This is backed up by the blue oval covering all ARB accessories that can be optioned at dealerships with the same five-year, unlimited km warranty.

“We are very proud to welcome ARB on-board as they are known globally and respected in the off-road community for their state-of-the-art manufacturing processes and stringent quality controls,” said Andrew Birkic, President and CEO of Ford Australia and New Zealand.

“A lot of our customers have told us they’d love to be able to access a wider range of quality off-road accessories through our Ford dealership network, and this collaboration will mean they can head off-road safely with access to a range of ARB accessories.”

Managing Director of ARB 4×4 Accessories, Andrew Brown, adds: “ARB is truly honoured to be working with Ford at a global level. This collaboration is a great testament to the progressive vision of Ford and ARB to deliver to customers highly capable off-road vehicles with a broad range of best-in-class accessories.”

The full list of parts and pricing is yet to be revealed but should be hitting Ford Australia dealerships in the second half of this year.