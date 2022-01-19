2022 Volkswagen Amarok teased again ahead of reveal
Next-gen Volkswagen Amarok ute teased again ahead of its official unveil.
Volkswagen will launch its new dual-cab ute which will share underpinnings with the new 2022 Ford Ranger.
The latest teaser shows Amarok’s rear three-quarters complete with cargo loaded. It follows the company’s previous teaser, which showed the Amarok engaging in wildlife preservation activities in South Africa. The last version of the pick-up played a key role in this line of work, forming part of Volkswagen’s partnership with the Wilderness Foundation Africa.
The sketch provided a glimpse at the pick-up’s interior, revealing a completely new dashboard design that features Volkswagen’s latest steering wheel and it’s newest “Virtual Cockpit” digital instruments. A new central infotainment system also features, and it appears the brand will retain some physical switchgear, unlike in some of its latest passenger models.
Volkswagen describes its Ford Ranger rival as having “a completely new appearance inside and out” and “even more extensive equipment on board”, including “significantly more driver-assistance systems” and new connectivity features. The company also claims it will feature “innovations that have not been seen before in this segment.”
Technical details for the Amarok are still thin on the ground, but VW has confirmed that the ute will be powered by a turbocharged V6 diesel engine. Its chassis sibling, the Ford Ranger, features a 3.0-litre unit, and it’s all but certain that the same powertrain will be used in the Amarok. The upcoming new Ford Ranger Raptor might also use a twin-turbo petrol V6, although its not certain Volkswagen will have its own version of that flagship.
Like the Ford, the engine should be linked to a 10-speed automatic gearbox and a new permanent four-wheel-drive system, which promises to make the new Amarok faster and much more capable than the previous-generation model.