2022 Volkswagen Amarok teased again ahead of reveal

Next-gen Volkswagen Amarok ute teased again ahead of its official unveil.

Volkswagen will launch its new dual-cab ute which will share underpinnings with the new 2022 Ford Ranger.

The latest teaser shows Amarok’s rear three-quarters complete with cargo loaded. It follows the company’s previous teaser, which showed the Amarok engaging in wildlife preservation activities in South Africa. The last version of the pick-up played a key role in this line of work, forming part of Volkswagen’s partnership with the Wilderness Foundation Africa.

The sketch provided a glimpse at the pick-up’s interior, revealing a completely new dashboard design that features Volkswagen’s latest steering wheel and it’s newest “Virtual Cockpit” digital instruments. A new central infotainment system also features, and it appears the brand will retain some physical switchgear, unlike in some of its latest passenger models.