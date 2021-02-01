New SsangYong Musso facelift sneak peek

Leaked images of the new SsangYong Musso have surfaced on the internet.

SsangYong’s heavily facelifted Musso has been spotted, reported on by Korean YouTube commentator Mocar.

Badged as the Khan ute in its home country as seen in the images, the ute is badged as Musso locally, a nameplate that first went on sale here in 1993.

The new-look is much bolder and brings a strong, blunt nose with larger headlights flanking a tall grille. Given the current Musso is sold in Australia and our market’s taste for dual-cab utes, it would seem a shoo in here. However, SsangYong is going through troubles in its home market in the face of bankruptcy.

But that doesn’t limit the manufacturer’s future. The company is in its final timelimit to find new investors and/or may require forced restructuring by local law before containing business. In Australia, it’s business as usual, and we’d hope that if the brand does stick around long-term that this facelifted model comes sooner rather than later.

It would join stalwarts like the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux, new-generation models such as the Isuzu D-Max and Mazda BT-50, and then fledglings like the new GWM Ute.