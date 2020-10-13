Mazda BT-50 fleet deal bolsters sales prospects

Mazda wins sales-pumping fleet deal over key rivals on the launch of its new generation BT-50.

Not only has Mazda launched a far more technologically advanced ute than it has ever sold before but the Japanese brand has also landed a sizeable fleet deal shortly after launching the model to market. And it seems there are further prospects filling the pipeline.

The good news at Mazda will be a boon in its mission to march up the light commercial sales ladder that’s currently dominated by the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger and to a lesser extent Mitsubishi’s Triton, which holds strong in third spot. But there is an abundance of opportunity with the departure of Holden that sold the Colorado, a consistent dual-cab ute seller until its demise.

Key to the over-200-units fleet deal which Mazda has secured will be the added fact Mazda’s BT-50 (review here) features some of the highest levels of safety equipment found inside a dual-cab ute, along with the Isuzu D-Max that underpins it. Isuzu’s D-Max has been tested and scored a five-star ANCAP rating, however, Mazda’s BT-50 is yet to be assessed. Advantageous to the BT-50 over the D-Max perhaps is it features heated front pews, though likely not high up on the tradie wish-list.

According to Mazda Australia’s managing director Vinesh Bhindi, the deal was secured through Mazda’s Complete Fleet program which brings allocation priorities and other perks to fleet customers that order more than 10 vehicles to an ABN-registered business.

‘Our Complete Fleet program for the Brand-New Mazda BT-50 has seen immediate success and we are very excited by the ongoing prospects,” said Bhindi.

‘Since the program was announced, we have worked closely with our dealer partners to implement and build Mazda’s fleet business.

‘As proof of our Complete Fleet approach, Mazda has been already been awarded a contract to supply over 200 units via our ‘Big Business’ program, against key established competitors in this space, with further discussions on-going,’ he said.

