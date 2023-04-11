Mahindra Scorpio to debut in Australia with new brand identity

Mahindra is preparing to launch fresh new models in Australia, with the Scorpio SUV first to arrive.

Mahindra has launched its new identity in Australia as it begins a renewed push into the market with two all-new SUV models.

The Indian car maker, better known in recent years for its no-frills utilitarian Pik-Up ute that undercut rivals is launching equipment and tech-ladden models that eclipse previous perceptions of the budget ute brand.

First will be the Scorpio that launches this month, followed by the XUV700 which is expected to launch from around mid-2023.

At the front of the new models is Mahindra’s new ‘Twin Peaks’ brand identity that the company says “symbolizes the company’s commitment to exploring new horizons and pushing boundaries. It reflects the company’s focus on innovation, quality, and reliability, and sets the stage for the launch of Mahindra’s all-new SUVs.”

Indeed, the connotation of exploring is fair given the Scorpio is a mid-size SUV built, unusually, on a ladder-frame platform rather than a unibody design. This promises much greater off-road ability than usual SUV rivals like the Toyota Rav4 or Mazda CX-5. The model’s four-wheel drive system is mated to a 2.2-litre diesel turbo engine producing 129kW and 400Nm through an automatic transmission, and so far a petrol engine option has not been confirmed.

With six seats inside, it brings added versatility too, and from overseas models, we know that there is plenty of premium equipment and technology available.

Following the launch of the Scorpio will be the XUV700 that’s a seven-seater a little larger than the likes of the Toyota Rav4, Mazda CX-5 and Hyundai Tucson. Overseas specs reveal a ‘HD Superscreen” inside – essentially two screens, each measuring 10.25-inches and showing information in the driver’s display and on the infotainment. The system uses Andrenox OS with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus Amazon’s Alexa and more than 60 features controlled by a rotary controller. Above the dash is a ‘Skyroof’, which is the brand’s term for a panoramic sunroof.

Both pricing and specifications for the models is not yet available, although the Scorpio details will be confirmed this month when the model launches.