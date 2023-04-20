LDV eDeliver 7 electric van revealed

LDV’s eDeliver 7 is the third electric van from the Chinese company.

LDV has unveiled its third electric van, the eDeliver 7, at the 2023 Commercial Vehicle Show. The medium-sized van, which is similar in shape and size to the Ford Transit Custom, is exclusively electric and will be produced in right-hand drive for European markets only. The eDeliver 7 has a range of 364 km on the WLTP test cycle with an 88 kWh battery, and 330Nm of torque from its 150kW electric motor. The van’s three-panel van body sizes offer up to 8.7 cubic metres of cargo space, while its safety kit includes autonomous emergency braking and 360-degree cameras.

The eDeliver 7 boasts a range of 364km on the WLTP test cycle with an 88kWh battery, while a smaller 77kWh option will also be available. The 150kW electric motor generates 330Nm of torque and powers the front wheels, delivering a 0-100km/h time of 11 seconds. exactly.

Charging includes AC and DC sources, but while a maximum charging rate hasn’t been confirmed, Maxus claims that the pack can be charged to 80 per cent capacity in 43 minutes.

Three panel van body sizes will be offered, with the L1H1 offering 5.9 cubic metres of cargo space, the longer wheelbase L2H1 featuring 6.7 cubic metres of space, and the high-roofed L2H2 model offering 8.7 cubic metres. Wheelbases measure 3000mm for the L1 body and 3366mm for the L2. There are payloads of up to 1.2 tonnes on offer.

There are Eco, Normal and Power modes to help manage the battery capacity, while safety kit includes blind-spot detection, lane assist, autonomous emergency braking, driver tiredness alert, front and rear parking sensors and 360-degree cameras.

Inside, the cab features a three-seat layout, while the 12.3-inch touchscreen display from the Mifa 9 luxury electric MPV is included as standard. As well as using LDV’s own software, this also features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Speaking at the eDeliver 7’s launch, Mark Barrett, General Manager of LDV across all European RHD markets said: “Today marks our fourth vehicle launch at the CV Show, and our sixth EV vehicle launch in just seven years. In that time, we have positioned ourselves as a market leader when it comes to electric vehicles and the eDeliver 7 builds on our EV range.

“Our electric vans have proven popular with businesses in the delivery, pharma and grocery/retail sectors, as well as being the number-one choice for many local councils that are looking to switch to electric. Our latest addition is pitched at those who need more payload capacity than the eDeliver 3, but who may not need the full-size capabilities of our eDeliver 9.”