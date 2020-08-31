4x44x4 NewsCar News

Jeep Grand Wagoneer unveil is this week

31 Aug 2020 Alex Rae
0 0 0

Another all-new model is soon to roll out from the big US carmaker, Jeep.

Jeep is building anticipation for the return of the Wagoneer nameplate, teasing images of the all-new model before it’s official debut.

We now have two more images, a birdseye view showing the seven-seater’s size and a glimpse of the interior dash styling. This is of course the Grand Wagoneer, given its three-row layout, while the smaller Wagoneer is a five-seater. Both will be built in the US.

Paying homage to Jeep’s roots, just below the chrome air vent in the image we see ‘Est 1963’ and an easter egg scribe of the new car’s silhouette. The Wagoneer was previously in production from 1984-91, with 1963 the year the company changed named from Willys-Overland Motors to Kaiser Jeep.

The styling appears to set as premium with chrome vent work, soft upper dash material and a wide digital infotainment system in the centre. Added to the equipment list in this teaser image we see a huge panoramic glass roof which also has a map overlay and easter egg – the map is downtown Detroit covering the Warren production site for the new Grand Wagoneer.

The official unveil of the model is scheduled for this week, 11PM Thursday September 3.

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page to talk about this article and subscribe to our newsletter for weekly updates (it’s free).

Find the best demonstrator car deals for Practical Motoring readers around Australia on our Live Deals website. 

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like

Jeep’s V6 turbo diesel Wayout shows us what we miss

August 17, 2020
0

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Shortie is back

August 12, 2020
0

Jeep making comeback in toughest year

August 7, 2020
2

Is Ford’s Bronco too wild for Jeep’s Wrangler to tame?

July 14, 2020
4
Alex Rae

Alex Rae