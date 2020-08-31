Jeep Grand Wagoneer unveil is this week

Another all-new model is soon to roll out from the big US carmaker, Jeep.

Jeep is building anticipation for the return of the Wagoneer nameplate, teasing images of the all-new model before it’s official debut.

We now have two more images, a birdseye view showing the seven-seater’s size and a glimpse of the interior dash styling. This is of course the Grand Wagoneer, given its three-row layout, while the smaller Wagoneer is a five-seater. Both will be built in the US.

Paying homage to Jeep’s roots, just below the chrome air vent in the image we see ‘Est 1963’ and an easter egg scribe of the new car’s silhouette. The Wagoneer was previously in production from 1984-91, with 1963 the year the company changed named from Willys-Overland Motors to Kaiser Jeep.

The styling appears to set as premium with chrome vent work, soft upper dash material and a wide digital infotainment system in the centre. Added to the equipment list in this teaser image we see a huge panoramic glass roof which also has a map overlay and easter egg – the map is downtown Detroit covering the Warren production site for the new Grand Wagoneer.

The official unveil of the model is scheduled for this week, 11PM Thursday September 3.

