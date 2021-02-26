4x4

2021 Isuzu D-Max Range Video Review

26 Feb 2021 Practical Motoring
We walk through the Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain, LS-U and SX Cab Chassis to round out a full range review on what each is like to drive.

Updated Feb 26 2021

Isuzu moves on into a new generation with the latest 2021 model ute. We take the new models for a drive and explain everything you need to know, from the new chassis, updated interior and off-road performance in our video below.

Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain Review:

Isuzu D-Max LS-U Review:

Isuzu D-Max SX Cab Chassis Review:

Warranty and price

All D-Max’s are covered by a six-year/150,000km warranty, a cost-option seven-year capped price servicing plan and there’s seven-year roadside assistance if you service at an Isuzu dealership. 

With a much more polished ute Isuzu moves ‘upmarket’ in the ute world. Pricing at the entry point is actually still under $30k for a 4×2 cab-chassis loaded with a safety suite of neat technology, but further up we see price fluctuations of almost $8000 when looking at the retail price sheet…though in reality this top-spec X-Terrain priced at $62,900 is being sold officially at $58,990 driveaway, which means it undercuts its rivals. They’d be the Ford Ranger Wildtrak and Toyota Hilux Rogue. The cheapest 4×4 dual-cab D-Max is the $47,900 plus on-roads SX.

Practical Motoring

Practical Motoring